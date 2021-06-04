Netanyahu's pleas to MK Abbas revealed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by telephone on Wednesday with Mansour Abbas, chairman of the Ra'am party, and tried to persuade him not to back the formation of a government headed by Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett.

According to Channel 12 News, Netanyahu told Abbas, "Their promises are on ice. I believe in change, I want to do it with you. I am the only one who can open a new page with Arab society."

"My status and the fact that my government will be right-wing will allow me to do things they will not be able to afford to do," the Prime Minister explained.

Members of Ra'am claim that they also received an explicit promise from Netanyahu to repeal the Kaminitz Law, but the Likud denies that and claims that the promises were general in nature.

Abbas told Kan 11 News on Thursday, a day after the signing of the coalition agreement with Yair Lapid, "It would have been more perfect to make this move with a 'full-fledged right-wing government' - because on these issues, when you do the process with the right you also get the support of the center and the left."

MK Bezalel Smotrich, head of the Religious Zionist party, responded, "Mansour Abbas is a smart and sophisticated man (and also an anti-Zionist supporter of terrorism...) and he explains very well what I am constantly saying, why the right should not have formed a government that relies on him, and why promiscuous and irresponsible people on the left who do this do not constitute an excuse or justification for the right to do the same."