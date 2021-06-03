Rabbis to MK Orbach: Don't resign, oppose the government

Rabbis from the national-religious sector have signed a letter addressed to Yamina MK Nir Orbach, urging him not to resign from the Knesset but to vote against the formation of the Bennett and Lapid government.

In the letter, the rabbis described the situation today: "The people of Israel are in a situation where it seems as if everything is permitted, every political act is kosher and everyone does what he feels like - including the establishment of a left-wing Arab government against the will of the people."

"We know that the people of Israel were saved in all the generations by adhering to their faith, teachings and commandments. The political chaos will not be solved by forgetting our faith and values. People of faith are needed here. A clear voice of values ​​must be heard in the political system."

The rabbis called on Orbach, "Stand up courageously, do not step down and do not let others decide on this bad thing. Leaving the Knesset means support for this evil government. Just be strong and courageous, stand up and resist. And God will help you to do good for Israel."

Among the signatories to the letter are Rabbi Mordechai Greenberg, President of Yeshivat Kerem in Yavne, Rabbi Haim Druckman, Head of the Or Etzion Yeshiva, Rabbi Dov Lior, the former Chief Rabbi of Kiryat Arba, Rabbi Israel Ariel, head of the Temple Institute, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Chief Rabbi of the city of Tzfat, Rabbi David Chai HaCohen, Head of the Netivot Yisrael Yeshiva and Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, Head of the Ateret Cohanim Yeshiva.