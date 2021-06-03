Mansour Abbas: I preferred to work with a right-wing government

United Arab List (UAL) chairman Mahmoud Abbas spoke to Kan 11 News Thursday night about the coalition negotiations which led to the agreement to form a government led by Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett.

"Eventually I came to the decisive moment and then you ask yourself if you believe the other side will indeed keep [its promises]. And there is good will, yes or no, because you can write anything on paper. We didn't get what we wanted but we got a lot of things."

The UAL chairman said that despite joining the Lapid-Bennett government, he preferred to go to the "right-wing" government. In an interview, Abbas said: "It would have been more perfect to make this move with the 'full-right-wing' - because on these issues, when you do the process with the right you also get the center and the left."

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism party) responded: "Mansour Abbas is a smart and sophisticated man (and also a supporter of anti-Zionist terrorism) and he explains very well what I am constantly saying why the right was not allowed to form a government which relied on him, and why the promiscuous and irresponsible people on the left who do this do not constitute an excuse or justification for the right to do the same."