US places $7 million bounty on new Al-Qaeda leader

The US State Department on Wednesday announced a bounty of up to $7 million for information on the location and identification of the new leader of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).

Abu Ubaydah Yusuf al-Anabi, also known as Yazid Mebrak, is an Algerian national who was previously AQIM’s media chief, the leader of its Council of Notables and a member of its Shura Council.

He is wanted for the abduction and murder of Americans.

AQIM is considered an important part of Al-Qaeda’s regional base of terror, which is still in operation 20 years after it carried out the 9/11 attacks, reported the Washington Free Beacon.

"Al-Anabi has pledged allegiance to al-Qa'ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri on AQIM's behalf and is expected to play a role in al-Qa'ida's global management," said the State Department.

The bounty will be offered as part of the State Department’s Rewards for Justice Program. The program lets individuals secretly provide information to the US government about wanted persons.

"The Rewards for Justice Program is an effective law enforcement tool. Since its inception in 1984, the program has paid in excess of $200 million to more than 200 people who provided actionable information that helped bring terrorists to justice or prevented acts of international terrorism worldwide,” said the State Department.