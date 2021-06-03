Right-wing demonstration against Ayelet Shaked

Hundreds of people demonstrated tonight (Thursday) in front of the house of MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) in northern Tel Aviv, in protest of the Yamina party's decision to form a government which includes left-wing parties and the United Arab List.

Rabbi Yehoshua Shapira, Rosh Yeshiva of Ramat Gan, opened the demonstration and said, "An sad evening. Yamina has turned left. We warned above all that Yamina meant left and they said it was a lie, a spin, a blood libel, and the truth is that Yamina went left."

"We had Olmert and Tzipi Livni, today we have Bennett and Ayelet Shaked. We call on them - we know this is not you, come back from this disgrace you have gone to. Look at Amichai Chickli, at what a hero he is. We say to Nir [Orbach], well done. Come home. Coma back to the right. Come back to the Jewish State in the Land of Israel. Do not give your hand to either surrender or an escape from the campaign. Is this what a good soldier does when he abandons the battle at the most difficult time?

Rabbi Shapira urged MK Nir Orbach to vote against the Bennett and Lapid government, “You were a hero and are expected to take another step and oppose the government with terrorists. Tell Naftali and Ayelet 'I went with you on the road - right and not left'."

"This is not a government of change or unity, but one with the supporters of terrorism. Nir must tell them in a clear and unequivocal voice - remove your hand from this deterioration to the abyss. Bring me home."

The head of the Gush Etzion Council, Shlomo Ne'eman, said at the demonstration: "Let's talk about the Negev, which was abandoned last night in a despicable coalition agreement for a terrorist supporter with whom it is establishing itself. The same Negev of Ben-Gurion. The designated prime minister’s defense minister freezes construction in the settlements. He has not waited two days and has already started. We are here to support values ​​and principles. To look into the eyes of the people who came by the same principles and tell them - who gave you permission to form a government with illegitimate terrorist supporters. Where does this impudence come from?"

''We are facing the impudence of harming the country, the settlements, the Negev and establishing a government based on terrorist voices, we have come here with great love for the people and for the Torah and for the country and to call you come home. Your home still loves you."