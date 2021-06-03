Gantz in Washington to discuss Gaza reconstruction

Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the US State Department today and issued a joint statement with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Minister Gantz said: "Thank you very much. It’s a big pleasure to be here. We convey Israel’s appreciation to the administration, to the president and yourself for the ongoing support, which is very important for us in our challenging area. I’m looking forward to discussing; we have discussed before the challenges we have with Iran, with the Palestinians, as far as Gaza is concerned. We do look for stability and prosperity for everybody and as defense minister, I think the relationship between moving forward with construction while making sure that everything stays secure is very important to me. Thank you very much. I’m looking forward to our discussion.“

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: "Very happy today to invite you to the conversation and to talk about the united states’ commitment independence to Israel’s security and the feats that Israel has on that regard. Also, to talk about the work we need to move forward on humanitarian assistance to and reconstruction for Gaza for Palestinians living there."