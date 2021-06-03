Bennett: The most important promise was freeing us from chaos

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett released his first statement following the conclusion of the coalition agreement with Yair Lapid Thursday evening.

In an interview with Amit Segal that will be broadcast tonight at 8 PM, Bennett refers to the decision to form a government together with Yair Lapid and the 'change bloc' - and to the attacks against him for violating some of his election promises.

When asked about his promise before the last election not to sit in a government with Yair Lapid, Bennett said: "The core promise in this election was to get Israel out of the chaos."

"I was the only party that was not 'only Bibi' or 'anyone but Bibi,' and we paid an electoral price for it. I realized that if we stuck to these things, we would not get the country out of the chaos," he said,

"The easiest path after the election is to fortify yourself with every promise - if everyone does that, no government will be formed, and four elections have already taken place. You get applause for it and it's the easiest thing. Here I knew I was going to be criticized - and in choosing between what is good for Israel and this thing, I chose what is good for Israel." Bennett said.