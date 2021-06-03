UO president condemns recent attacks on Jews, blames far right

The president of the University of Oregon (UO) released a statement on Wednesday condemning the recent surge in anti-Semitic hate and violence that has taken place due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas but sought to place blame solely on the “growth of white supremacy” without mentioning attacks on Jews by pro-Palestinian groups and activists.

“Today, I write not just as the president of the university, but also as a member of a group that is the object of hatred,” wrote President Michael H. Schill. “Violence against the Jewish people has existed for centuries and in recent years has accelerated with the growth of white supremacy."

He added, "In the past couple of weeks, fighting in the Middle East has unleashed a new wave of anti-Semitic sentiment — from hateful language scrawled on walls to vicious acts of violence.”

Schill noted that “the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is complex.”

He continued, “Whatever your views about this ongoing tragedy, nothing justifies either verbal or physical attacks against innocent people based upon their religion.”

However, instead of stating the obvious, that Jews are the victims of anti-Semitic attacks related to the conflict, he mentioned “Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity, or something else” as being targeted religious groups in the recent wave of anti-Semitism in the last few weeks.

“Throughout history we have learned that silence in the face of evil begets more evil,” he wrote. “The end of bigotry and racism starts with each of us, individually, lifting our voices. Please join me in condemning the recent wave of anti-Semitic violence and hatred. Our nation is better than this.”