Apartment door of Jewish Florida State Uni students defaced with swastikas

A Tallahassee, Florida apartment belonging to two Jewish Florida State University students was defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti on Tuesday night.

Students Madison Schatz and Julia Clemens said in an interview with WCTV that they discovered three swastikas and the word “Nazi” scrawled in chalk on the door of their apartment near campus.

“It’s a little unsettling seeing as we’re both Jewish and it’s a little hard to believe that it wasn’t a targeted attack,” said Schatz, who is the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors.

They believe that whoever vandalized their door likely lives nearby.

“Seeing as our door in our hallway is locked and it’s a private property, I think it could be someone we know, it could be a student at FSU,” said Schatz.

She noted that no other apartments were targeted.

The incident was reported to police and the university.