Ze'ev Elkin: 'I am part of the New Hope party'

MK Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope) denied reports that he intends to vote against the formation of a center-left government if MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) opposes such a government.

"I see that there are many people who volunteer to speak in my name," Elkin said. "To all those asking: I am part of the New Hope party and I am committed to its path. Everything else is spins."

On Thursday morning, News 12 reported that Elkin and Orbach had met for a discussion on Wednesday night.

During the reported conversation, Elkin told Orbach that if he decided to vote against the government, Elkin would not be able to accept that it would be formed with support from the Joint Arab List MKs.

According to Elkin, if the coalition is reliant on the Joint Arab List, then Elkin will vote against it.

The proposed "government of change" has a not-insignificant chance that additional Knesset members will also express hesitancy, if the possibility of relying on the Joint Arab List's votes comes up.