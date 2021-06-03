Ehud Olmert defends pro-Israel Facebook page

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert sent a letter on Tuesday to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, protesting the decision to remove a page belonging to the Jerusalem Prayer Team.

In the letter, he wrote: "I've known Mike Evans for nearly 40 years and found him to be a man of great personal integrity and high moral standards."

Olmert added that he served as the mayor of Jerusalem during the Second Intifada, and "Mike Evans and the Jerusalem prayer team were amongst our greatest moral and emotional supporters."

"Never did I find any of his messages to be inciting or intolerant, or anti the complete freedom of speech for anyone, a friend or a foe alike," he emphasized, adding that in his opinion, removing the Facebook page was an "inappropriate measure, totally unfair and unjustified by the standards that your organization pretends to stand for and defend."

Concluding his letter, Olmert requested that Zuckerberg "reconsider this and allow so many millions of followers to have their legitimate voice be heard strongly."