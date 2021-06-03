Gafni: Abbas is the most religious person in this government

MK Moshe Gafni commented on the formation of the Naftali Bennett-Yair Lapid government during a meeting of the Knesset Finance Committee on Wednesday.

Gafni said, "I was really worried. I heard that they were going to form a coalition and do things against the Torah there. For example, [Meretz chairman] Nitzan Horowitz will demand rights for LGBT people, as he calls it. The State of Israel going against the Torah? Inconceivable."

Gafni went on to say what ultimately reassured him. "Then [Ra’am chairman] Mansour Abbas came and lifted my spirits. He does not give LGBT rights. I did not trust Bennett. I thought he would concede. But there is Abbas. Abbas is the most religious person in this government."