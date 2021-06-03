Maccabi Tel Aviv wins soccer State Cup

Maccabi Tel Aviv on Wednesday evening won the 2020-2021 soccer State Cup after defeating Hapoel Tel Aviv by a score of 2-1 at a game held at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv.

Following the victory and for the last time in his term of office, President Reuven Rivlin presented the State Cup to Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The president congratulated the players of both teams on their performance and for a difficult season with the coronavirus pandemic.

He presented the State Cup to Maccabi Tel Aviv captain Sheran Yeini after his team won.