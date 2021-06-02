Mysterious occurrence in IDF: Imprisoned intel officer dies

An intelligence officer who was imprisoned at a military detention center in the center of the country died about two weeks ago after being taken to a hospital.

A gag order has been issued on the investigation. The circumstances of the death are currently unclear.

This was an officer against whom an indictment had been filed for "exceptional offenses." On the night of May 16-17 while he was in the detention facility, the officer was transferred in serious condition to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Haaretz reported that the officer was buried in a civilian grave and would not be recognized as an IDF soldier killed in the line of duty.