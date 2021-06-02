

Attempted shooting terror attack near Elon Moreh Vehicle shot at while traveling near Elon Moreh in Samaria. Nobody was harmed, but damage was caused. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Nadav Goldstein/TPS Forces at scene of attack A shooting terror attack was attempted Wednesday night in the area of Elon Moreh in Samaria. Nobody was harmed by damage was caused to vehicles. IDF forces arrived at the scene and began combing the area to apprehend the shooters.



