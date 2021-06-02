Attempted shooting terror attack near Elon Moreh

A shooting terror attack was attempted Wednesday night in the area of Elon Moreh in Samaria.
Nobody was harmed by damage was caused to vehicles.
IDF forces arrived at the scene and began combing the area to apprehend the shooters.
Forces at scene of attack
Nadav Goldstein/TPS
