Jewish movement: Isaac Herzog 'one of the strongest and most powerful advocates' for Jews

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) welcomed Isaac Herzog’s election Wednesday by the Knesset as the eleventh President of the State of Israel. Herzog is a CAM Advisory Board member and a frequent participant in CAM events.

During decades of public service, as a parliamentarian, government minister, Leader of the Opposition and in his current role as Chairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency for Israel, Herzog has resolutely dedicated himself to the welfare of the Jewish People and has been a powerful public voice in the fight against anti-Semitism, hatred and discrimination.

Sacha Roytman-Dratwa, The Combat Antisemitism Movement Director, said: "On behalf of the Combat Antisemitism Movement, I warmly congratulate our friend Isaac Herzog on his election as Israel’s President."

"Not only is he a long-standing friend and advisor to CAM, but for many years he has been one of the strongest and most powerful advocates for the Jewish People and against anti-Semitism globally. No doubt, he will continue to proudly advocate for Jewish rights and wider tolerance as President. He will no doubt represent Israel and the Jewish People as a whole with great distinction during his term as Israel’s President."

Also on Wednesday, UJA-Federation of New York CEO Eric S. Goldstein praised Herzog's election as President of Israel.

"I’m delighted to congratulate Isaac ‘Bougie’ Herzog on being elected the 11th President of the State of Israel," Goldstein said.

"Bougie is a dear friend and an honorary New Yorker. Since his time as a student at a Jewish day school in Manhattan, he has maintained deep connections to New York, home to the largest Jewish community outside Israel.

"With his years of experience in Knesset and profound understanding of global Jewry, Bougie is uniquely positioned to fulfill his role as president of the State of Israel, and more broadly as convener of the entire Jewish people. As world Jewry faces ever growing challenges, I have no doubt that Bougie will work and succeed in building stronger bridges between all members of the Jewish community.

"We look forward to working together with President Herzog in helping to ensure a brighter, more connected future for Israel and the entire Jewish people."