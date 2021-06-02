Harvard police investigating vandalism of Jewish center

The Harvard University Police Department is investigating two acts of vandalism against Harvard Hillel’s Reisman Center, located in the Rosovosky Hall building.

The two incidents occurred in the last two weeks, including a recent incidents when during a party someone broke one of their windows, reported the Algemeiner.

Several days before that, according to Harvard Hillel’s Rabbi Jonah C. Steinberg, two people in masks “zip-tied” a Palestinian flag featuring an anti-police slogan to Rosovosky Hall’s front door.

Rosovosky believed that the act may have resulted from a Cambridge City Council meeting where there was public testimony on a resolution boycotting Israel and also on a resolution defunding the police.

In a statement, Harvard University President Larry Bacow said that both incidents of vandalism are under investigation by the campus police, noting that “in recent weeks, our nation has witnessed a disturbing rise in anti-Semitism.”

“I have had too many occasions during my time here and at Tufts to condemn acts of hatred and bigotry in our nation,” he stated.

He added, “As the words of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remind us, “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” None of us should tolerate the targeting of any religious or ethnic group. It is our collective responsibility to speak out and condemn such acts of hatred and bigotry. Let us work together to build a better Harvard and a better nation.”