Jewish Agency: Herzog's 'unwavering dedication' is 'an inspiration'

The Jewish Agency for Israel is proud to congratulate its Chairman of the Executive Isaac Herzog on being elected the 11th President of Israel, a statement from the Agency said.

"Throughout his career, and over the past three years as The Jewish Agency’s Chairman, Herzog has displayed an extraordinary commitment to Israel and World Jewry," the statement read.

"President-elect Herzog put forward tremendous efforts toward fostering unity among the Jewish people, bolstering the security and well-being of Jewish communities around the world and leading the global fight against antisemitism. He also worked to fortify Israeli society and inspired countless Jews to fulfill the dream of Aliyah (immigration to Israel).

"The Jewish Agency’s leadership anticipates Herzog will continue working with tireless dedication to strengthen the State of Israel and its deep connection to the Jewish people worldwide."



Michael Siegal, The Jewish Agency’s Chairman of the Board of Governors, said: "It is with great pride that I congratulate the next President of Israel, our Chairman of the Executive Isaac Herzog. His unwavering dedication to the Jewish people and to serving the State of Israel is an inspiration, and we will all undoubtedly continue to benefit from his leadership."



"The Jewish Agency, as well as Jewish communities around the world, are proud and grateful to Mr. Herzog for leading our organization to new heights," said Amira Ahronoviz, The Jewish Agency’s Director General and CEO. "I am confident that his deep commitment to strengthening and unifying the Jewish people will continue guiding him in his new position as President of the State of Israel."