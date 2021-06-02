WJC Pres. Ronald Lauder praises Isaac Herzog: 'No better or more able candidate'

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder congratulated Israel's newly-elected President Isaac Herzog on his new position, saying he admires Herzog "greatly."

In a statement, Lauder said: "On behalf of the more than 100 Jewish communities on six continents affiliated with the World Jewish Congress, I wholeheartedly congratulate my friend Isaac Herzog, whom I have known for many years and whom I greatly admire, on his election as the 11th President of the State of Israel."

"I cannot think of a better or more able representative of the State of Israel and the people of Israel – Jews and Arabs, religious and secular. A scion of an illustrious family, he brings to this new position the dignity and depth of a true statesman. None of us will ever forget the eloquence and intellect of his father, President Chaim Herzog – who was a distinguished diplomat, a lawyer, and a gallant general – or his grandfather, Yitzhak Ha-Levy Herzog, the first Ashkenazi chief rabbi of Israel, an outstanding Jewish scholar and leader.

"Following on his distinguished service as chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel, Isaac Herzog brings to the Israeli presidency a profound understanding of and appreciation for the mosaic that is world Jewry in its glory and diversity.

"I know that he will greatly strengthen the traditional ties that bind the Jews of Israel to their brothers and sisters in the Diaspora, and I look forward to working closely with him on behalf of the Jewish people and in the fight against resurging anti-Semitism around the world."