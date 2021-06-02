New President Herzog: 'Seasoned diplomat & political leader'

Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), congratulated incoming Israeli President Isaac Herzog on his win, saying the CER is "looking forward" to working with him.

In a statement, Rabbi Goldschmidt said: "We welcome the election of Mr Yitzhak (Isaac) Herzog as the President of the State of Israel."

"President Herzog has been the honorary guest of the CER in the past, and is the namesake of his grandfather, the late Chief Rabbi of Ireland and later first Chief Rabbi of the State of Israel, Yitzchak Aizik Herzog.



"We are looking forward to continue the dialogue of Israel Diaspora relations and the unity of the Jewish people. As the son of the late President of Israel, Haim Herzog, and as a seasoned diplomat and political leader, we hope and pray that he will carry the message of unity for the Israeli and Jewish people."

Herzog was elected Wednesday morning as Israel’s 11th president, after running against Miriam Peretz in a secret ballot amongst the country’s 120 lawmakers,