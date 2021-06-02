Oren Hazan: Naftali Bennett is an 'insect'

Former Likud MK Oren Hazan on Wednesday morning slammed Yamina Chairman MK Naftali Bennett, calling him an "insect."

"The Israeli media is whitewashing and tacitly approving and justifying Bennett, who is an insect, because what Bennett is doing is being a political insect," Hazan told Reshet 13.

Former Knesset member Nachman Shai protested, saying, "So put a kaffiyeh on him, what are you talking about? Come on, guys, can we get this guy out of the studio? Take him out of the studio."

Hazan responded: "He is a political insect, there's an expression like that. If I would have used it against [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, you would have all been fine with it."

"Take a deep breath and take it in proportion. He is abandoning the country to terror supporters."