The best Judaica in Jerusalem

Bier Judaica has been creating exceptional sterling silver art for over 70 years. We embody the very best aspects of Judaica art and design with our remarkable history, exceptional craftsmanship, and attention to detail. These qualities make us a cut above the rest.

Remarkable History

Established in 1946, the master craftsman, Yitzchak Bier Z”L opened the doors of Bier Judaica in Jerusalem. Yitzchak was one of the few talented silversmiths in the 1940s when he graduated from the prestigious Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design. He showed great skill from the onset, winning first prize in a national competition for Hanukkah Menorah designing and creating. He used his prize money to upgrade the tools and machinery, creating his one-of-a-kind silversmithing workshop in Israel. In the 1960s, Yitzhak Bier started employing people with disabilities, an unprecedented move at that time, offering them livelihood, boosting their confidence, and instilling hope. He went on to become an esteemed artist and an important resident of Jerusalem and Israel, creating works of art in the country and abroad.

Well aware of its remarkable history, the family strives to live up to its name, maintaining the original classic designs of its founder. These sterling silver handcrafted products are still our bestsellers, much sought-after Judaica items around the world.

Exceptional Craftsmanship and Attention to Details

The legacy of elegance, artistry, and high quality is evident in our 100% unique and original designs and our production process has been refined through years of experience. Not only do we embrace tradition, but we also make use of traditional silversmithing techniques in metal cutting, metal spinning, bending, hammering, soldering, and lost wax casting to deliver superior products. This meticulous, hands-on approach from the design to production ensures that every handmade product is made lovingly, with great attention to detail.

A Comprehensive Range of Sterling Silver Products

We carry a wide range of Judaica items, all top-quality handmade from sterling silver. From our renowned Hanukkah Menorahs to our Kiddush cups, candlesticks, and more, we have created a comprehensive line of fine sterling Judaica that will be present in Jewish homes and synagogues for years to come.

Jewish Weddings and Shabbat

Jewish weddings and the Shabbat are firmly established cornerstones of our culture. We strive to make these occasions truly special with our handcrafted silver candlesticks, Kiddush cups, salt shakers, Challah knives and trays, Havdalah sets, and more.

Jewish Holidays

We create magnificent silver items to grace every Jewish holiday. As we pray on Rosh HaShanah for a good sweet year, we offer to bring that prayer onto your Holiday table as an elegant silver honey dish or dipper. Adorn the unique Mitzvah of Etrog on Sukkot with an exclusive silver Etrog box.

Commemorate Purim with our silver cases for the Megilat Esther scroll and groggers (noise-makers). Celebrate Hanukkah with our one-of-a-kind Menorahs and dreidels (spinning tops).

As Passover Seder is a true holy evening we have designed special Seder plates and Kearas for Passover, Kos Shel Eliyahu, and beautiful Matzah trays that will enhance your holiday.

A Cut Above the Rest

What makes Bier Judaica a cut above the rest is its remarkable homage to family and tradition. With over 70 years of crafting original Judaica products, we offer innovative designs and remarkable craftsmanship. We value our customers, quality and artistry above all else.



