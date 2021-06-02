Health Ministry: 35 new coronavirus cases

Israel's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported that 35 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Tuesday, up from 15 on Monday and four on Sunday.

The new cases bring the total number of active cases nationwide to 338, the Ministry added. Eighty-seven coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

According to the Ministry, 46 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, 32 of whom are in critical condition. There are 31 patients on ventilators.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,413 Israelis have died of coronavirus.

Tuesday saw 25,476 coronavirus tests conducted, and 0.1% of test results received were positive.

So far, Israel has fully vaccinated 5,134,158 individuals, and on Sunday the country is set to begin vaccinating teenagers aged 12-15.