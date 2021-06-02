Min. Amir Ohana: 'New policy supports the right to self-defense'

Changes will be made to the police policy regarding the confiscation of civilians' weapons following events in which the weapons were used in self-defense and no one was injured, Israel Hayom reported.

The changes, made in accordance with instructions from Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud), will include confiscation of the weapon for up to 48 hours and that the shooter provide an "open testimony" of what happened, instead of being interrogated under warning.

"The new policy supports the right to self-defense; a civilian carrying a licensed weapon is not a threat, he is an opportunity," Ohana said.

In March, the Public Security Ministry held a meeting with senior police officials on the issue of using personal weapons in self-defense. The meeting led to significant changes in police policy, which have recently taken effect.

Until recently, police policy in cases in which a person was reported to have fired in self-defense included interrogating the shooter under warning, opening an investigative file which appears in his criminal records, and confiscating the weapon used in the incident.

If the investigation lasted longer than 14 days, the weapon owner would be required to receive a new license to carry weapons, undergoing the full process. In addition, he would only be able to submit that request following the end of the criminal process, which can often take years to close.