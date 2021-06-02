Kuwait: We're committed to the 'Palestinian cause'

Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said on Tuesday that his country is committed to the “Palestinian cause” and supports the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah made the statement after talks with Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh, according to a report by Xinhua, which cited the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The Kuwaiti Prime Minister affirmed Kuwait's principled and unwavering commitment toward the Palestinian cause, saying that Kuwait supports the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people for establishing an independent state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital according to the international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

He stressed the necessity of intensifying Arab and international efforts to resume the Middle East peace process and halting violence against the Palestinian people.

Kuwait does not recognize Israel but, following the signing of the normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, then-US President Donald Trump said there is a “good chance” Kuwait would follow suit.

Prior to those comments Kuwait doubled down on its anti-Israel stance and said, “Our position toward Israel has not changed as a result of the deal to normalize relations with the UAE, and we will be the last to normalize ties.”

Kuwait has been in the headlines in the past following the refusal of its national airline, Kuwait Airways, to transport an Israeli citizen on a flight originating in Frankfurt.