Watch: Real Talk with Hillel Fuld

Any new device, phone, app, or drone that is out there you can be sure Hillel Fuld has tried it and knows all about it. As he says himself, "Being a tech blogger for me it's like a child in a candy store".

With a great passion for hi-tech and lots of knowledge in this field, Hillel has met and keeps on meeting with the biggest inventors, investors, and technological wizards on new discoveries and how our future will be like.

Our interesting conversation on Real Talk covered not only hi-tech but also how Hillel misses his hero brother Ari Fuld, a great Israel ambassador who fought for Zionism all over the world and was killed two years ago in a terrorist attack.

We talk with Hillel about his childhood in America and eventually making aliyah with all his family.

Hillel Fuld is a known and well-connected man with a fun and intense personality who seems he is never tired of discovering new, exciting things in the world every single day, and shares them with his many followers on his busy social media accounts.

Don't miss this interview, you will enjoy it.