Officials in coalition talks: Elkin is creating difficulties

The leaders of the parties in the so-called "bloc of change" arrived on Tuesday at the Kfar Maccabiah hotel in Ramat Gan in order to finalize the agreements that will allow the formation of a government headed by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

Lapid, whose mandate from the President to form a government will end on Wednesday at midnight, hopes to inform the President and the Speaker of the Knesset by 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning that he has succeeded in forming a government.

The reason for this is the desire of Lapid and Bennett to swear in the government as early as next Wednesday and not to allow Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin to postpone the swearing in until the start of the following week.

Despite this, the agreements between the various parties have not yet been finalized, and the initial intention to announce its establishment on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. did not materialize in the face of the difficulties in negotiations.

Channel 12 News reported that sources involved in the negotiations accuse senior New Hope member Ze'ev Elkin of imposing difficulties on the formation of the government by raising unreasonable demands.

At the same time, the Blue and White party is angry with Bennett and Lapid and claims that they are pushing Benny Gantz to a marginal spot in the formation of the government.

Yamina, meanwhile, is clarifying that it does not intend to back down from its demand to appoint Ayelet Shaked as a member of the Judicial Selection Committee, but no agreement has yet been reached on the matter.