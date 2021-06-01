Condition of Acre lynching victim continues to improve

The Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya announced Tuesday afternoon that there has been a further improvement in the condition of Elad Barzilai, a 37-year-old resident of Acre who was seriously injured in the riots which occurred in the city during Operation Guardian of the Walls,

Barzilai was taken to the medical center about two and a half weeks ago in a very serious condition, anesthetized and put on a respirator.

His condition is now listed as moderate and stable after being critical and serious for so long.



Dr. Samuel Tobias, a senior physician in the Department of Neurosurgery, said Barzilai has begun to walk around the ward, interacts with his environment, recognizes people and is moving his limbs.