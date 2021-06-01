Israel summons Argentinian ambassador

The Ambassador of Argentina to Israel, Sergio Urribarri, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry for a clarification following Argentina’s vote at the Human Rights Council in favor of the establishment of an investigative committee against Israel over events surrounding Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Deputy Director General for the Latin America Division, Modi Ephraim, clarified to the Ambassador that his country’s support of this one-sided decision ignores Hamas’ terrorism and the firing of 4,300 rockets at Israeli civilians, and is unacceptable to Israel.

The Deputy Director General for Latin America added that it is inconceivable that Argentina, who suffered from some of Iran’s and Hezbollah’s worst terrorist attacks against the Israeli embassy and AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, would not condemn Hamas’ terrorism and support this decision. Modi Ephraim noted that Israel’s expectation is that Argentina stand with it during these difficult times in light of the years-long friendship between the two countries and their partnership in the fight against terrorism.