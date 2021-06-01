Watch: Peaceful demonstration held outside home of Meretz MK who proposed outreach ban

Protesters pray, lay phylacteries, outside home of Meretz's MK Zandberg, in peaceful protest of her bill to criminalize outreach to minors.

Laying phylacteries outside the home of MK Tamar Zandberg
Dozens of people arrived Tuesday morning outside the home of Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg, to protest her recent bill criminalizing Jewish outreach.

The bill would set a punishment of up to six months in prison for anyone from outreach organizations who taught Judaism to a minor.

At Tuesday's demonstration, participants laid phylacteries (tefillin) on their heads and arms, and held prayers as a group.

On Monday, the organizers called for people to arrive at Zandberg's Tel Aviv home early on Tuesday morning, and set up tefillin stands there.

On Tuesday morning, Zandberg said: "This bill has been on Meretz's table for 20 years, and was pulled out of storage by the Balfour investigators (a reference to those acting on behalf of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who lives in Balfour Street in Jerusalem - ed.). I have submitted 1,400 bills. I half forgot about this one."

