Policymakers, analysts publicly abandoning two-state solution

According to the most recent monthly e-newsletter produced by Bet El Institutions via WestBankJewishPopulationStats.com, policymakers, analysts, commentators, and thought leaders across the political spectrum and the world - many of whom have staked their personal careers on the peace process - are publicly stating that the two-state solution has failed and that new propositions must now be considered.

The newsletter aggregates articles from dozens of news sources, all of which highlight various public leaders throughout the world who have come forward in the last month with a proclamation that many claim they have been saying in private conversations for years.

In addition to its monthly aggregate e-newsletter, Bet El Institutions exclusively offers an annual population report of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, based on data of the population registry of Israel’s Ministry of the Interior obtained by former MK Yaakov “Ketzaleh” Katz. The complete report in PDF format, updated to January of the current year, is provided for free upon subscription their newsletter. Click here to subscribe now

The report updated to January 2021 presents a complete population breakdown by town and regional bloc, and includes comparisons for each town from previous years. The statistics reveal tremendous population growth over the last decade, currently totaling almost half a million Jewish residents in the region and with an increase of over 17% in the last five years alone.