MK Miki Zohar criticizes 'strange government'

Coalition Chairman MK Miki Zohar slammed the proposed "unity" government led by Yesh Atid chief MK Yair Lapid and Yamina chief MK Naftali Bennett.

"This strange government will endanger the security of the State of Israel," Zohar said, adding that there will be "unprecedented flaccidity."

Regarding the failure to form a right-wing government, he said, "Yamina knew throughout the entire process that [New Hope Chairman MK Gideon] Sa'ar will not need to face the question of either elections or a right-wing government. They said 'bring him and we will join.'"

"[Religious Zionism Chairman MK Bezalel] Smotrich fell like a ripe fruit to Bennett's personal goals. We planned to form a government based on the abstention of the United Arab List - not based on its support.

"If the new government does not present all of its coalition agreements transparently to the public, we will use every parliamentary means in order to prevent the formation of the government. We will not allow the public to be misled by an, 'I succeeded,' statement which is not true," Zohar told Kan News.