Likud: 'Lapid must keep to the same conditions expected from Netanyahu'

The Likud party has turned to the President's Residence legal adviser and to the Knesset's legal adviser, demanding that MK Yair Lapid, who chairs Yesh Atid, be required to keep to the same conditions for forming a government as were demanded from Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"We cannot make do with a laconic announcement regarding the formation of a government," the party said, noting that Lapid must detail "what government he has managed to form, what the composition of the parties is, whether it is a rotational government, and if it is a rotational government, who will serve as Alternate Prime Minister."

"In addition, under the Basic Law: The Government, only MK Lapid can serve first as prime minister, and he has no authority to transfer that position to [Yamina Chairman] MK [Naftali] Bennett, who was not tapped to form a government.

"Should it be that one of these conditions is not fulfilled, we are supposed to begin the 21-day period set in Section 10 of the Basic Law: The Government, at midnight on June 3, 2021."

The proposed "unity" government would see Bennett serve as prime minister for the first two years of the term, after which he would be replaced by Lapid.