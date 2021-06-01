'Child' killed in IDF Gaza strike found to be teenage terrorist

An underage casualty of the most recent round of fighting between Israel and Gaza who was featured in a profile by The New York Times of children killed in the conflict has been revealed to be a member of a Hamas-linked terrorist group.

Last week, the Times published a piece entitled “They Were Only Children”, featuring a collection of photographs of minors killed in last month’s Gaza conflict.

Among the minors included was 17-year-old Khaled al-Qanou, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip on May 13th.

But a terrorist group named the Mujahideen Brigades, which the US has blacklisted for its terrorist activities and ties to Hamas, later claimed that al-Qanou was a member.

The Times later noted al-Qanou’s membership in the terror group, with his family confirming that Khaled had indeed joined the Mujahideen Brigades.

The Hamas terrorist organization also confirmed al-Qanou was a member of its Mujahideen Brigades.