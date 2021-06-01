Hamas to demand release of 1,111 terrorists

Hamas’ Gaza leader Yahya al-Sinwar said on Monday that in the coming days there will be a serious dialogue in Cairo between Palestinian Arab organizations in an attempt to coordinate positions on reforms in the representative institutions and on the armed “resistance” which is fighting for the liberation of “Palestine”.

Commenting on the recent round of clashes with Israel, Sinwar said that the Palestinian terrorist groups had forced their will on the "enemy" and noted that the completion of talks is expected, ahead of an exchange deal in which security prisoners would be released in exchange for the bodies of IDF soldiers and missing Israelis.

The negotiations on the exchange deal have seen ups and downs, he said, and were recently frozen due to the political crisis in Israel, but now there is a willingness to advance the negotiations.

"We are confident in our ability to obtain our rights and remember the number 1,111," Sinwar declared.

In the Shalit deal in 2011, Israel released 1,027 terrorists in exchange for abducted IDF soldier Gilad Shalit. It appears as though Sinwar is implying that in the next deal, Israel will release 1,111 terrorists.