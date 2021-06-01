Woman who was returned from Syria flees institution in which she was imprisoned

The young Israeli woman who entered Syria and was later returned to Israel fled the institution in which she was staying, Kan 11 News journalist Carmel Dangor revealed on Monday evening.

The young woman was placed in an institution under the supervision of the Ministry of Welfare, which reported to the State Attorney's Office that she had left the institution without prior notice. It is believed that the woman will return to the place because she left her belongings there.

The young woman crossed the border into Syria in February and was returned after a few days as part of a deal with the Assad regime.

In exchange, Israel returned two shepherds to Syria and also transferred something else, the details of which remain confidential.

A few days after the deal was made public, there were reports that Israel had agreed to transfer millions of dollars for the purchase of millions of Russian COVID-19 vaccine doses, which would then be transferred to Syria.