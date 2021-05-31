UK records record number of anti-Semitic incidents in May

A record number of anti-Semitic incidents in May was recorded by the Community Security Trust (CST), the main organization that provides security and assistance to the UK Jewish community, reported the Jewish Chronicle.

The CST recorded 325 incidents between May 8 and May 27. The number surpassed the high of 317 incidents recorded during Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

There was a 392 percent increase in reported anti-Semitic incidents from the number reported 20 days before the start of the 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Of the recorded incidents, 116 took place online while 209 took place in person.

The majority of the incidents occurred in London (143). Other areas with significant numbers were Manchester (56), West Yorkshire (18), Merseyside (14) and Hertfordshire (13).

“Every time Israel is at war anti-Semitism hits record levels in the UK, and this is another depressing month to add to those in 2014, 2009 and 2006,” a CST spokesperson told the Jewish Chronicle. “However, there is nothing inevitable about this. It happens because some people choose to attack, abuse, threaten and harass British Jews, and being angry about Israel is no excuse.”