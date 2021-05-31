Netanyahu to Senator Graham: No one has done more for Israel than you

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Monday with US Senator Lindsey Graham at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu called Senator Graham "a loyal supporter of our alliance and we have no better friend."

"There is no person who has done more for Israel than you." the prime minister said. "I want to thank you for everything you have done over the years on the issues of Israel's defense and security, as well as on the Iranian issue."

Senator Graham also met with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who briefed the senator on security conditions in the Middle East following Operation Guardian of the Walls and the Iranian threat.