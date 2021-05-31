Video: WION
Reports emerge of US spying on Germany, EU states
A breaking report alleges the US NSA spy agency accessed Denmark's subterranean internet cables to spy on allied states.
Tags: Angela Merkel Spying NSA
Spying
iStock
