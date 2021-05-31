Mayim Bialik guest hosting Jeopardy! on Monday night

On Monday night, Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will take over as the latest guest host of Jeopardy!

The celebrated game show is using guest hosts due to the death of host Alex Trebek in 2020.

Bialik, 45, who has a PhD in neuroscience from UCLA, jumped at the chance to host the show.

“I can’t image not wanting to do anything involving Jeopardy!” said Bialik in a Jeopardy! interview.

She added, “This is such an iconic and unbelievable piece of our collective culture, to be considered to be part of it really in any way, it's an immense honor. Especially for someone who's dedicated so much of my life to academia to knowing things and to being able to communicate things."

She told USA Today that out of all the different roles she’s had in her career in acting, academia and advocacy, guest hosting Jeopardy! is the “most globally understood, absolutely incredible thing to be part of. It's unbelievable.”

She also wanted to dispel the idea that she must be “naturally good” at Jeopardy! because of her background in science.

“A lot of people assume that I'm naturally good at Jeopardy! and I must play at home and always win. But the kind of knowledge and information that is required to be a Jeopardy!-level champion is very, very specific. And I have specificity in neuroscience and in how to be a sitcom actress, but this is a different kind of fandom."