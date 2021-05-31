Texas: Neo-Nazi arrested for planning mass shooting

An alleged neo-Nazi has been arrested for planning to carry out a mass shooting at a Walmart in Texas, police announced Sunday.

Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, was arrested on Friday after authorities intercepted a message suggesting he intended to commit a mass-shooting. The message contained a direct threat to a Walmart.

Investigators determined that Blevins had "affiliation and networking with extremist ideologies” and that he was capable of “following through with the threat," so they moved quickly to arrest him.

Flags depicting swastikas as well as neo-Nazi books were found in Blevins' home. Firearms and ammunition were also found in his possession.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said in a statement: “This case reminds us that we need to always be vigilant. Many think ‘that can’t happen here’, and it was well on the way to happening."

“Our investigators did outstanding work in this case, and possibly saved many lives. The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable,” she added. "We’d like to remind the public, if you see something, say something.”