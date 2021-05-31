Rabbis Take a Stand On “Mental Health” Once & For All

It was with a tremble in his breath and hesitation in his step that Rabbi “B,” a Jerusalem father of 12, approached the door of his neighbor, revered scholar Rabbi Naftali Nussbaum. He had returned home expecting to find his children eating supper. Instead he was greeted by a gruesome scene: Blood was smeared across the walls, the floors. The younger of the children were whimpering in fear. His son “Michael,” the eldest of his family, had had another episode of trying to hurt himself. And for the first time in a long time, Rabbi B didn’t know where to turn.

“Michael” had been making leaps and strides after immersing himself full time in therapy and getting on medication. Due to the family’s financial situation, however, they were unable to pay the bills. Hospitalizations helped Michael become the boy he once was again, and literally saved his life. When the debts reached $100,000, however, his therapist backed out. Rabbi “B,” a gentle and kind father of many children, was left with two terrifying questions - how he will take care of his family in the face of this enormous financial burden, and how he will save Michael’s life.

Rav Nussbaum answered the door with his usual sense of seriousness and warmth and greeted his beloved neighbor. Together, they walked to another neighbor, renowned Torah giant Rav Dovid Cohen, to discuss the situation.

The two rabbis met and spoke with the utmost seriousness, considering this a case of true "pikuach nefesh," (life or death.) With this in mind, they wrote heartfelt letter to the public, calling upon them to save the life of a young boy and the family who has been devastated by his health issues.

"From the depths of my heart," begins Rav Nussbaum's letter.

The two rabbis shower those who step up to help with remarkable blessings, and have also committed to taking time from their famously busy lives to pray specifically for all those who join this special cause.

This year, mental health issues are at an all-time high. Anyone who has had a loved one hospitalized knows, this is not a matter of just 'feelings' or 'sadness' - This can be a matter of life or death, and it can destroy the lives of every member of the family.

*Details changed to protect the family’s privacy.