Deri tries to break up Shaked and Bennett

Arutz Sheva has learned that Shas chairman Aryeh Deri has been exerting enormous pressure on senior Yamina member MK Ayelet Shaked to jump ship in light of Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett's efforts to form a government with Yair Lapid.

Deri spoke on the phone with Shaked several times. The last conversation was this afternoon, during which Deri asked her to continue her efforts to form a rotation government with Netanyahu, Sa'ar and Bennett all serving as prime minister over the next four years.

Deri also explained to Ayelet Shaked why her going along with Bennett would not contribute to her political future, and said that if Shaked were to prevent a government with the left, she would be remembered as a hero in the national camp.

Shaked's office told Arutz Sheva: "The two discussed Netanyahu's proposal, as part of the effort to form a right-wing government."

Meanwhile, the Shas party issued a statement calling on the leaders of the New Hope and Yamina parties not to form a government with the left-wing parties and the United Arab List. "It is possible to immediately form a right-wing government of 65 MKs. The proposal passed to Naftali Bennett and Gideon Sa'ar can lead to the formation of a right-wing government, but unfortunately such a government has so far not been formed solely because of personal reasons."

"We make this final call to Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked, Gideon Sa'ar and Ze'ev Elkin: Do not give your hand to the formation of a left-wing government that will endanger the Land of Israel and the Torah of Israel. Remember that the formation of a left-wing government will last forever," Deri's party added.