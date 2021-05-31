Latino Jewish Leadership Council reaffirms solidarity with Israel

The Latino Jewish Leadership Council expressed solidarity with Israel and reaffirmed the “vital importance of the ironclad US-Israel alliance.”

“In the last weeks, more than 4,000 rockets were fired on Israeli civilians populations by terrorist Hamas,” the group said in a statement. “Israel has the legitimate right to defend itself from these acts of terrorism. We call on the US government to continue supporting our friend and ally as it faces existential threats from Iranian backed Hamas and Hezbollah.”

The Council added, “At the same time we profoundly lament civilians casualties on both sides, hope for a long term and sustainable peace and security in the region, urge the cessation of intentional acts of violence and a return to negotiations towards a viable, two-state solution.”

Stating they were very concerned about the concurrent “expressions of violent anti-Semitism in American streets and around the world resulting from misinformation in mainstream and social media associated with the conflict,” they thanked President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with elected officials and civic and faith leaders, who spoke out to denounce anti-Semitism.

The Council is committed to encouraging stronger ties between the US, Latin America and Israel based on core values and the shared preservation of democracy, pluralism and human rights.

Remarking that Latin America was one of the regions hardest hit by the pandemic and faces the “prospect of a lost decade” due to severe economic repercussions, they called on a preservation of the role of US leadership.

“We notice with deep concern an erosion of democratic rule, the the rise of authoritarianism and populism and the growing presence and nefarious influence of China, Russia and Iran. We urge the United States to continue its constructive engagement and partnership to help stem these negative trends and to ensure the property and safety of all the countries in the Western Hemisphere.”