The doctors said he would not make it. But one promise changed everything

When Gitty Cohen gave birth to her sixth child, she had no inkling as to the challenges that she and her son would face together. But when Motty turned two, he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and so far, it’s been a challenging ride for the entire family.

“There are some nights that he is unable to sleep because of the pain,’ says Gitty.

“This past year, he had a surgery to relieve some of the pain and spent four challenging months in a full body cast.”

But Gitty never feared for her son's actual life until two years ago. Motty’s health had taken a turn for the worse and the doctors told her and her husband Avraham that it was time to give up. But the two parents made a spontaneous promise to their son; A promise that incredibly gave him the courage and strength to survive. Watch the moving story below:

“Together with my husband, I promised Motty: “When you turn 13, in honor of your Bar Mitzvah we will buy you a nice Sefer Torah in your merit. This will give you the strength to survive, and it will give us hope for your survival,” says Gitty.

“We’re standing now, six weeks before Motty’s Bar Mitzvah...Motty survived. He’s a strong boy, he’s a special boy, and Boruch Hashem (thank G-d) a very happy boy despite all the suffering that he’s endured. We want to fulfill our promise. We need your help.”



