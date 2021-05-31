Benny Gantz: 'We didn't learn from Rabin's assassination'

Defense Minister and Justice Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) warned at a lawyers' conference that Israel has yet to learn from former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin's assassination.

At the Eilat conference, Gantz said: "We are, I hope, just prior to the formation of a new government."

"The many ideological disagreements in society will not disappear, but we have reached the moment of truth, in which one disagreement takes priority over them all - and no, it's not the disagreement over 'yes Netanyahu, not Netanyahu.'

"It's a disagreement regarding the form and essence of the existence of Israeli democracy, regarding the question whether corruption and trampling the rule of law is normal or a red line."

"Israel is strong when faced with her enemies, but within she is weak and in disagreements and wounded. The most worrying challenge is the Israeli resilience which we built with such great effort over many decades, and which was bought with blood. Unfortunately, this is a real alarm - without inner resilience, there will be no cooperation to ensure security against our enemies.

"The fact that because of democratic processes, public officials are threatened, shows that we did not learn our lesson - not even from the assassination of Rabin."