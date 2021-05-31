Mike Pompeo and David Friedman pray at Western Wall

Former US Secretary of State and former US Ambassador visit Old City of Jerusalem's Western Wall Tunnels, pray at the Western Wall.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Mike Pompeo and David Friedman at the Western Wall
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the Western Wall area in the Old City of Jerusalem Sunday.

During his visit to the Old City, Pompeo prayed at the Western Wall and visited the Western Wall Tunnels.

Pompeo was accompanied at the Western Wall and in tour of the Western Wall Tunnels by his wife. They were also joined by former US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman and his wife.

The guests were greeted by the director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, who guided then through the new excavations of the Western Wall Tunnels where they were shown fascinating findings discovered over this past year that strengthen the connection between the Jewish nation and its capital, Jerusalem.

