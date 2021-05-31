Egypt demanding to lead Gaza reconstruction

Egypt is expected to propose a long-term ceasefire agreement within the coming weeks, and is interested in leading the efforts to reconstruct Gaza, Israel Hayom reported.

On Sunday, senior Egyptian and Israeli officials held meetings in Cairo, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

The Israelis proposed conditions under which there would be close supervision of the materials and merchandise entering Gaza. They also said that the return of the Israelis - two dead and two alive - held by Hamas is a precondition for the reconstruction in Gaza.

During the meeting it was clarified that if Hamas breaks the ceasefire, Israel's response will be harsh.

Senior Foreign Ministry officials in Cairo said that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his advisers have prioritized the Egyptian intelligence leaders' efforts to successfully broker a deal between Israel and Hamas.

Israel Hayom quoted a senior Egyptian diplomat as saying that, "[US] President Biden and his administration have given Cairo the mandate to broker an agreement on Gaza for the sake of regional stability. This is President al-Sisi's opportunity to show Biden how central and important a role Egypt plays in regional stability."