CDC: 294,928,850 vaccine doses administered

The United States has administered 294,928,850 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 366,316,945 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, according to Reuters.

Those figures are up from the 293,705,050 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 29 out of 366,314,625 doses delivered.

The CDC said 167,733,972 people had received at least one dose while 135,087,319 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

This past week, the US crossed the 50% milestone in the number of adult citizens who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a face mask or stay 6 feet away from others in most settings, whether outdoors or indoors.