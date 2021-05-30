1 wounded in terrorist stabbing attack in Gaza border town

One person was wounded in a stabbing attack in an Israeli border town near the Gaza frontier Sunday night.

The incident occurred just outside of the town of Sadeh Avraham in the Eshkol Regional Council near the Gaza frontier.

An Arab terrorist armed with multiple knives attacked the local security coordinator for the town, stabbing him before another security officer opened fire, wounding and neutralizing the terrorist.

It is unclear if the terrorist infiltrated into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, or if the terrorist was residing in Israeli territory prior to the attack.

Local security officials and IDF forces are conducting searches of the surrounding area. The army has urged residents of the surrounding towns to remain indoors until the searches are completed.